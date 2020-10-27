Donald Glover and Michelle White

Donald Glover and Michelle White welcomed their third child, a son, in 2020, he shared during a GQ interview in September. “It was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before, and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment,” the singer said of baby No. 3, named Donald. “It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father.”