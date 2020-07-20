Babies Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Courtesy Johnathon Schaech/Instagram; Stewart Cook/Shutterstock (inset) 65 2 / 65 Johnathon Schaech and Julie Solomon The actor felt “#blessed” following his daughter’s June 18 birth, he wrote via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Amazon’s Newly Launched Face Masks Include an Amazing Tie-Dye Option 9 Extremely Flattering Retro One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Type These Stunning Ruched One-Piece Swimsuits Show Just the Right Amount of Skin More News