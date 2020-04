Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiancé stars welcomed their baby boy on April 14, telling Us exclusively the following day: “Everything happens and doesn’t for a reason. We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!”