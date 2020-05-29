Melissa Reeves and Danny Simpson

“As much as I’m absolutely loving having her all to myself whilst staying in hospital, it’s also been really hard not being able to have any visitors because of coronavirus,” the Challenge alum captioned a May 28 selfie with her newborn daughter. “It’s sad that our loved ones haven’t even been able to meet her yet. We did have a Simba moment at the hospital window so my dad could meet his granddaughter. As nice as it was for him to be able to see her, I felt so bad on him that he can’t meet her yet and give her a cuddle.”