Babies Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza October 27, 2020 Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj. Courtesy Nicki Minaj/Instagram 138 15 / 138 Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Us confirmed on October 1 that the rapper had welcomed her first child one day prior. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News You Might Recognize These Cloudfoam Sneakers From Khloe Kardashian’s Selfie Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News