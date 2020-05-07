Babies Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 7, 2020 Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome. LRNYC/MEGA 28 1 / 28 Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome The couple’s rep told Us on May 7 that their baby girl had arrived. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News We Found 3 Reusable Face Masks That Are Still in Stock on Amazon Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Tyler Cameron Sings Into an Empty Wine Bottle After Ex Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy News More News