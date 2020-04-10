Babies Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy Terra Jolé 13 7 / 13 Terra Jole and Joe Gnoffo The Little Women: LA star gave birth to daughter Magnolia on March 27. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s Daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s Rowing Photos Released in College Admission Scandal ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News