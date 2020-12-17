Babies Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics By Riley Cardoza December 17, 2020 Bandhunta Izzy and Zonnique Pullins Courtesy Zonnique Pullins/Instagram 159 1 / 159 Zonnique Pullins and Bandhunta Izzy The couple welcomed their first child together, the rapper’s third, on December 16. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News