Babies

Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics

By
TI Stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth and Welcomes First Child With Bandhunta Izzy
Bandhunta Izzy and Zonnique Pullins Courtesy Zonnique Pullins/Instagram
159
1 / 159
podcast
Lainiere_600x338_12.15.20

Zonnique Pullins and Bandhunta Izzy

The couple welcomed their first child together, the rapper’s third, on December 16.

Back to top