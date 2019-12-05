Babies Celebrity Babies Rocking Festive Pajamas All Holiday Season Long By Riley Cardoza December 5, 2019 Courtesy of Kayla Rae Reid/Instagram 12 13 / 12 Caiden Lochte Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid’s son cuddled up to his mom in striped pajamas on her Instagram Story. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News