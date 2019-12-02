Babies Celebrity Babies Rocking Festive Pajamas All Holiday Season Long By Riley Cardoza December 2, 2019 Courtesy Breanne Racano Ferrara/Instagram 4 5 / 4 Jacob Michael Ferrara “Who is this big boy sitting up?” Breanna Racano captioned a photo of her and Jerry Ferrara‘s son. Back to top More News Cyber Monday Deal: Duchess Meghan’s Favorite Serum for Gorgeous Lashes Is on Sale Buying ASAP: The 21 Fastest Selling Deals at Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale 9 Hours Remaining! — Grab This Harry Josh Pro Hair-Dryer On Sale More News