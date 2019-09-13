Babies Celebrity Parents Teaching Their Babies to Swim: Dwyane Wade, Kenya Moore and More By Riley Cardoza September 13, 2019 Courtesy Ciara/Instagram 6 7 / 6 Ciara and Russell Wilson The singer’s son showed off his swimming skills while wearing floaties in July 2016. Back to top More News Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Spotted Out With Wife Lauren After Prison Release This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News