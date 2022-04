Granger Smith

The country singer’s “mind [was] blown” at his 8-month-old son Maverick’s swimming progress in April 2022, writing via Instagram: “He can barely crawl, but now he knows how to hold his breath, twist his body, find the air, float on his back and cry. He can do this falling in head first, feet first or any orientation. He has the skills to float until help comes. He’s a warrior, and I didn’t even realize it.”