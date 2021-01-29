Babies

Celebrity Parents Teaching Their Babies to Swim: Dwyane Wade, Kenya Moore and More

By
Jamie Otis Teaches Hendrix to Swim
 Courtesy Jamie Otis/Instagram
16
1 / 16
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Jamie Otis

The Married at First Sight alum’s son, Hendrix, had his “first swim class” in January 2021 at 8 months.

Back to top