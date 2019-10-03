Babies

Celebrity Parents Teaching Their Babies to Swim: Dwyane Wade, Kenya Moore and More

By
Batel-Bitton-swimming-Jenna-Jameson
 Courtesy of Jenna Jameson/YouTube
7
8 / 7

Jenna Jameson and Lior Bitton

The Spice author called her daughter “a little fish” in an October 2019 YouTube video.

Back to top