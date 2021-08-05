Tom Welling's Son Thomson and More Celebrity Babies Learning How to Swim

Babies Celebrity Parents Teaching Their Babies to Swim: Dwyane Wade, Kenya Moore and More By Riley Cardoza August 5, 2021 Courtesy of Jessica Rose Welling/Instagram 25 1 / 25 Jessica Rose Welling Tom Welling’s wife called their son Thomson a “fish” after his first swimming lesson in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Celebrate Labor Day in Style With These 4 Outfits From Express No Bra Beauty! Rihanna Proves She’s Never Shy When It Comes to Going Braless More News