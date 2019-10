Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on October 10. “Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now <3 thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” Edwards captioned an Instagram photo. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.” Rose also shares son Sebastian with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa.