Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The So You Think You Can Dance alums announced the birth of their third child, Zaia, via Instagram on November 6. Alongside a photo of the couple holding their new baby’s hand, Holker wrote, “ZAIA BOSS 9 lbs 3 oz — 21 inches long Healthy beautiful angel.” The excited dad shared a similar photo, simply captioning it, “Zaia 👶🏽.”