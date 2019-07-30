Ashley Darby

“I never thought this day would come,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star captioned a July 7 pic of her husband, Michael Darby, holding their newborn while she slept in a hospital bed. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son.”