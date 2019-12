Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard

The model and professional football player welcomed their second child together on December 17. Iman confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple posing with their newborn girl and daughter Cali. “Our Christmas gift came early πŸ‘ΆπŸ½πŸŽ€ Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19 πŸ’—,” she wrote.