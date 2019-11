Chris Brown and Ammika Harris

Us confirmed that the “No Guidance” crooner welcomed his second child on November 20 with his ex-girlfriend. Brown teased the arrival of his son in two cryptics photos he posted to Instagram, one of which featured the word “born” in a snapshot. It was first reported that Brown and Harris were expecting a newborn in June, and a source told Us at the time that the “Forever” singer and his former flame “broke up a few months” before the baby news surfaced.