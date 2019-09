Christina and Ant Anstead

“Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!” the Flip or Flop star captioned an Instagram pic on September 6. “Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.” The Christina on the Coast star already shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.