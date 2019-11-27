Erin and Chad Paine

“Our hearts are overflowing with happiness and love as we embrace our newest gift, Holland Grace,” the Bringing Up Bates stars told Us in a statement on November 26. “The thrill of welcoming a baby into a family never gets old, and with the added excitement of big brother and sisters, the thrill has only escalated! We are especially grateful this Thanksgiving season with the delivery of a healthy baby, surrounded by a loving family and friends. We are already so in love with this new chapter in our lives! We’re blessed.”