Josh and Anna Duggar

The 19 Kids and Counting alums welcomed their sixth child, daughter Maryella Hope Duggar, on Wednesday, November 27. “On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long,” the couple told Us exclusively. “Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!”