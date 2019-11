Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star became a mother of three when she welcomed her daughter Blaze Tucker via surrogate on November 22. “She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz,” Burruss said in a text message sent to her fans. “I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”