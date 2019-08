Kris Allen and Katy O’Connell

“Welcome to the world my new little man Marlo James Francis Allen!” the American Idol season 8 winner wrote alongside an August 2 photo of his son. “Yesterday really was such a great day. I could not be more proud of my wife. She is the definition of a superhero. Marlo has only been in the world for a day but I couldn’t imagine loving him any more than I do right now. But I know that will only grow.”