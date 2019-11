Petra Nemcova

The Czech model gave birth to her son with husband Benjamin Larretche on Friday, November 15, six weeks before her scheduled due date. “It’s a Boy! Streams of joy and gratitude poured down our cheeks as, yesterday, we finally welcomed into our nest, our little angel. He chose to arrive unexpectedly at 34 weeks in the middle of the night in a remote area surrounded by nature,” Nemcova wrote on Instagram on November 27.