Phillip Phillips and Hannah Blackwell

“Sunday morning our little boy made a fast entrance into the world,” the American Idol season 11 winner captioned a November 14 Instagram post. “I cried more than he did. Hannah was an absolute rockstar in delivery and she has been such an amazing mom these last four days. I’m forever in love with this little kid. He’s changed me so much already. We can’t take our eyes off of him. He’s perfect.”