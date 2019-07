Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber

The Warm Bodies actress announced the arrival of her third child with husband Mark Webber on April 13. “Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th,” she captioned an Instagram pic that showed her cradling her newborn. “She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream.” The couple, who wed in Mexico in December 2013, also share sons Bodhi and Forest.