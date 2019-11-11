Whitney Bates and Zach Bates

“Khloé Eileen is finally here,” Whitney captioned a November 8 Instagram post. “She arrived on Nov. 7, at 3:48 PM weighing 7 lbs. 9 oz! Zach and I are grateful to God for his blessings on our family! Bradley and Kaci Lynn are so excited and in love with their new little sister! Our hearts are overflowing with love and we are overwhelmed with cuddles and smiles! Thank you so much to everyone for your prayers through this pregnancy. Your kindness means the world to all of us.”