Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza January 13, 2020 TLC/Duggar Family 9 9 / 9 Abbie Duggar and John David Duggar Us broke the news on January 9 that the TLC personalities had become first-time parents. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News