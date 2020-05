Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco

The athletes welcomed their first child, a girl, on May 7. “At 1130am on May 7 weighing 8lbs5oz, Charlie Elena Carrasco made her grand entrance into the world. She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only. My super moon baby,” Morgan captioned a photo of her newborn on May 9.