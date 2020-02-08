Amanda Garcia

The Challenge star welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Ray, on February 7. They both shared the same Instagram photo of their baby boy all bundled up, and a sign behind him revealed his name, Avonni Anthony Reinhardt. He was about 6 pounds at birth. “:sparkles:l o v e a t f i r s t s i g h t :sparkles:,” she captioned the photo, while he wrote, “Our family has grown by two feet :footprints::blue_heart: He’s sooo perfect, thank you babe for giving me the best gift EVER!! #blessed #priceless #familyfirst.”