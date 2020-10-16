Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Amanda Seyfried Secretly Welcomes 2nd Child With Thomas Sadoski
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on September 28.

