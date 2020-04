Becki Newton and Chris Diamantopoulos

The Ugly Betty alum revealed on April 15 during an Instagram Live chat that she welcomed her third child “a few months ago” with her husband of 15 years. Newton shared a glimpse of their newborn daughter on March 21 with a photo of her hands via Instagram. “Sharing a little glimpse of Hope,” she captioned the snap. The couple also share a son and daughter.