Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard

The couple welcomed their second child together on June 19. “He’s. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz,” the proud mom captioned Instagram photos of the newborn at the time. “No name yet; suggestions welcome 🙂 Birth story coming soon.” The little one joined big sister Ruth.