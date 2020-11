Briana and Ryan Culberson

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter and her husband welcomed their third child on November 18. “At 9:37 AM I cut a cord! Mom and son are doing amazing! I’m pumped!!!” Ryan wrote via Instagram, while the Real Housewives of Orange County alum gushed in her own post, “Congratulations Briana and Ryan on the birth of your beautiful baby boy.” The couple are also parents of sons Troy and Owen.