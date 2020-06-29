Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth

‘Bachelor’ Alum Britt Nilsson Gives Birth to 1st Child, a Baby Girl, With Husband Jeremy Byrne
Britt Nilsson attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Britt Nilsson and Jeremy Byrne

The Bachelor season 19 alum welcomed her daughter, Noa, on June 23.

