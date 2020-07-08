Camila Nakagawa

The Challenge star announced the birth of her first child, son Kai Aiden, on July 8. She underwent an emergency C-section to deliver the baby boy. “At 7 lbs, 4oz. and 20 inches, Kai Aiden is the most perfect little human I have ever met,” she told E! News. “It was love at first sight and I cannot wait to get to know him and for all of the unforgettable memories we will create together.”

Nakagawa added, “Even though it was not a natural birth as I had planned and I had to have an emergency c-section after my water broke. I feel very happy that [my] baby got to choose his own birthday.”