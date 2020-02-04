Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart

“We feel like our lives just became incredibly busy, but unimaginably blessed with little Layla Rae’s arrival!” the Bringing Up Bates stars told Us exclusively after their daughter’s January 31 arrival. “She has already consumed our thoughts and intentions for these past pregnancy months and now, no day will ever be the same without her! Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best kind of celebration we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”