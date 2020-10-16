Donald Glover and Michelle White

Donald Glover and Michelle White secretly welcomed baby No. 3 in 2020, he revealed during an interview with GQ in September. “It was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before, and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment,” the Atlanta creator said of his third child, Donald. “It was such an intense, weird moment, because I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father.”