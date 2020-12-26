Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Eliza Limehouse Celebrity Babies Born During the Coronavirus Pandemic: Pics
Eliza Limehouse and Mark “Struthers” McBride Jr.

The Southern Charm alum and her husband welcomed their first child together on Christmas Eve, one day after Limehouse’s birthday. The former reality TV star revealed her son’s name — Patton — on her Instagram Stories on December 26, adding, “We just got home and are getting our lives back in order … I can’t recommend enough staying off the phone as much as possible in the hospital and cuddling baby. It’s been a dream.” McBride shared a tribute to his wife on his account, writing, “Proud of this woman. Showed incredible courage and strength these last few days. #BuiltDifferent.”

