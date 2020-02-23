Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
Christina Murphy Frankie Ballard Pregnant
Christina Murphy and Frankie Ballard at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Arrivals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville in Nov 2019. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Frankie Ballard and Christina Murphy

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Pepper Lynn, via Instagram on February 20. “God gave us a DAUGHTER!!! ⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ 2💕8💕2020 ⁣ Pepper🌶 Lynn Ballard ⚡️⁣ ⁣⁣⁣,” Murphy captioned a photo of their daughter’s rocker wardrobe. “@frankieballard I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl. Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim. Pepper Lynn you’re a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy🙏🏼 Cue all the tears😭.” The “Young & Crazy” singer seconded his wife’s excitement by commenting on the photo writing, “MY SOUL IS ON FIRE WITH LOVE. Chriss, You claimed Motherhood with grace and strength🙏🏽.”

