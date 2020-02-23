Frankie Ballard and Christina Murphy

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Pepper Lynn, via Instagram on February 20. “God gave us a DAUGHTER!!! ⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ 2💕8💕2020 ⁣ Pepper🌶 Lynn Ballard ⚡️⁣ ⁣⁣⁣,” Murphy captioned a photo of their daughter’s rocker wardrobe. “@frankieballard I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl. Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim. Pepper Lynn you’re a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven and I love being your Mommy🙏🏼 Cue all the tears😭.” The “Young & Crazy” singer seconded his wife’s excitement by commenting on the photo writing, “MY SOUL IS ON FIRE WITH LOVE. Chriss, You claimed Motherhood with grace and strength🙏🏽.”