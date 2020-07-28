Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza July 28, 2020 Hilary Rhoda and Nash Courtesy of Hilary Rhoda/Instagram 131 1 / 131 Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery The couple welcomed their son, Nash, on July 28. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Newly Launched Face Masks Are Super Stylish and Fun! Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Photos Through the Years Will Have You Rooting for Him Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News