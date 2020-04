Iskra Lawrence and Philip Payne

“I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived and Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure,” the model captioned a throwback baby bump shoot on April 19. “We are all safe and just in heaven.”