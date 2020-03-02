Joonas Suotamo

The Star Wars actor and his wife, Milla Pohjasvaara, announced the arrival of their second child together, a girl, on February 29. “We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family!” he captioned an Instagram photo of their adorable newborn. “Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great. We want to thank the personnel at HUH Women’s Hospital, they were extraordinary and we are lucky to have been in their world-class care during our stay. We also want to thank Grandma Sonja for taking care of Aatos during the birth, he is gonna have to get used to there being two little ones in the house now. So far he is doing well with it, and we expect him to grow up to be a great big brother. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!”