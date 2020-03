Kelly Travis

The Bachelor alum announced on March 6 that she welcomed her second child with husband Hunter Hamm. The couple, who wed in May 2016, also share son Henry Steven, who was born in June 2018. “My baby boy became a big brother and it was magic! Josephine James Hamm – 8.2 lbs, healthy, and so so loved :black_heart: Happy Birthday, Josie! You have quite the fan club already.”