Melissa Rauch and Winston Beigel

“I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts,” the Big Bang Theory alum captioned her Instagram announcement on May 4. “His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes — the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances. Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement.”