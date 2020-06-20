Michelle Wie and Jonnie West

The professional golfer and her husband welcomed their first child, a girl named Makenna, on June 19. “Kenna baby, I have waited my entire life to meet you. Makenna Kamalei Yoona West, your daddy and I love you more than any words can describe. You are our entire we can’t wait to watch you grow. 6/19/20 ,” the new mom captioned a photo that showed her cradling her newborn in the hospital. The former U.S. Women’s Open champ and West, who is the director of basketball operations for the Golden State Warriors, wed in August 2019 in Beverly Hills.