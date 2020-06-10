Babies Celebrity Babies of 2020: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza June 10, 2020 Courtesy Nao/Instagram 104 1 / 104 Nao The singer announced her daughter’s birth on June 11, “40 days and 40 nights” after the little one’s arrival. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duke Spirits Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift for the Bourbon Lover in Your Life Try the drink of summer! La Fête du Rosé will be donating $2 from every bottle sold to Color of Change! So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Nearly 50% Off Right Now More News