Ruthie Ann Miles

The Broadway star revealed on May 9 that she’d given birth to a daughter named Hope Elizabeth. The baby came two years after she and husband Jonathan Blumenstein lost their 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, when she was hit by a car in March 2018 that also severely injured Miles. The Tony winner was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident and spent three days in the ICU. She lost her baby, Sophia, two months later.